UNCW Women’s Basketball falls to Catawba in Carolinas Challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY)–Catawba outscored UNCW women’s basketball by three points in overtime on Thursday night to pull out the 78-75 win over the Seahawks.

The Chiefs had five players finish in double figures in the scoreboard. They were led by Shemya Stanbeck’s double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UNCW was led offensively by Lacey Suggs for the second straight game. The senior finished with a game-high 20 points in the loss. GiGi Smith chipped in 14 points as well for Karen Barefoot’s squad.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Friday in the Carolinas Challenge. They will take on ACC foe North Carolina. Tip-off between the two is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.