West Bladen set for eight annual Adidas Christmas Tournament

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY)–West Bladen High School will once again host their annual Adidas Christmas Basketball Tournament the weekend of December 26-28th.

The tournament will consist of Whiteville, Pinecrest, Scotland, Dillon Christian, West Brunswick, North Brunswick, Pamlico, and host West Bladen.

West Bladen boys’ basketball Coach Travis Pait has this to say about the event. “We are again happy to be hosting this event. The teams joining us this year are really good. This continues to be one of the premiere tournaments in the state. The level of competition will certainly help prepare all of the participants for conference play. The number of college players in this tournament is staggering. Fans will have the chance to see some next level players before they get to the next level.”

This year’s field has many outstanding teams and players. Pinecrest is back to defend their crown. Last year’s tournament MVP, Bradlee Haskell, is back. Mr. Haskell is being recruited by several division one schools. West Brunswick 6’8 Jadyn Parker who has signed with D 1 North Florida. West Bladen is led by UMKC signee Tyre Boykin. His teammate, 6’9 Xavyon Davis, though new to basketball has garnered interest from several JUCO’s.

Whiteville’s Wendell Smith is rumored to be on the radar of several in the college ranks. Scotland is led by the dynamic guard Garrett Mcrae. This young man scored a season high 34 against Purnell Swett and is sure to be leading a college team in the near future. Add in a very good Dillon Christian, a loaded Pamlico, a very athletic North Brunswick and that gives the Adidas Christmas Tournament an extremely strong field.

Admission is six dollars for everyone with no passes out. Concessions will be available.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

December 26th

(First team will be home)

Game 1) 2pm Whiteville vs Pamlico

Game 2) 4pm Pinecrest vs North Brunswick

Game 3) 6pm Dillon Christian vs West Brunswick

Game 4) 8pm West Bladen vs Scotland

December 27th

Game 5) 2pm Loser G1 vs Loser G2

Game 6) 4pm Loser G3 vs Loser G4

Game 7) 6pm Winner G1 vs Winner G2

Game 8) 8pm Winner G3 vs Winner G4

December 28th

Game 9) 2pm 7th place game

Game 10)4pm 5th place game

Game 11)6pm 3rd place game

Game 12)8pm Championship