What Did We Miss? Dogs are stealing cars now

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Wills Maxwell Jr. reports the unusual news stories that are not in the regular broadcast. This week’s stories are:

A Russian artist created a portrait with 40,000 bread cubes.

A dog in Florida set their owner’s car in reverse and did donuts until the police arrived.

A dog in Louisiana set their owner’s car in reverse and made it safely across 4 lanes of traffic.

Vote for your favorite WDWM stories of the year!

- Advertisement -

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.