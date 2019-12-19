Wildlife group rehabilitating owl injured in collision with car

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (AP) – A wildlife group in North Carolina says an owl that got trapped in the grille of a vehicle has lived to fly another day.

The president of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation says a family was driving to the Outer Banks over the weekend when they heard something hit their car.

When they arrived in Southern Shores, they found the owl. The bird rode behind the grille for about three hours.

The raptor was bruised but no bones were broken.

The animal was a barred owl, one of three species seen regularly in eastern North Carolina.