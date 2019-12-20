Boeing’s Starliner capsule launch visible in Cape Fear

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (AP) — Boeing’s new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight.

Friday’s liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts.

The Starliner carries Christmas treats and presents for the six station residents and a mannequin named Rosie in the commander’s seat.

The test dummy, named after the World War II riveter, is wearing a red polka dot bandanna just like the original Rosie and Boeing’s custom blue spacesuit.

The Starliner should reach the space station Saturday morning.

Many people were able to see the rocket launching from the Cape Fear a few minutes after it took off.

If you saw the launch from the Cape Fear, send us your photos. E-mail them to newsroom@wwaytv3.com

