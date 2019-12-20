Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico

(CBS News) — Passengers watched in shock as two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided near the Cozumel, Mexico, port on Friday. The slow-moving collision was caught on video by many onlookers.

The collision involved the Carnival Legend and the Carnival Glory, and the cruise line is assessing damage to both ships, CBS affiliate WTSP reports.

“Carnival Glory had (a collision) with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” the company said in a statement to WTSP.

The cruise line told WTSP that there has only been one minor injury reported from a Glory guest as a result of the collision. The passenger was hurt while being evacuated from the dining room on decks three and four.