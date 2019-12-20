Child living in a domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a ‘very good dad’

TARRANT COUNTY, TX (CNN) — A 7-year-old Texas boy temporarily living in a domestic violence shelter with his mom wrote a letter to Santa, the shelter shared, with a heartfelt plea for presents and something money can’t buy.
The boy asked Santa for chapter books, a dictionary, a compass and a watch — but perhaps the biggest ask from the man in red was for a “very very very good dad.”
His mom found a handwritten letter in his backpack a few weeks ago and she shared it with SafeHaven of Tarrant County staff, a shelter for domestic violence victims in Fort Worth, Texas, its president and CEO Kathryn Jacob told CNN.
SafeHaven shared the letter on social media Wednesday morning, noting they changed the boy’s name to Blake for his family’s safety.
Dear Santa,
We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?Love, Blake