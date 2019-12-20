Child living in a domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a ‘very good dad’

TARRANT COUNTY, TX (CNN) — A 7-year-old Texas boy temporarily living in a domestic violence shelter with his mom wrote a letter to Santa, the shelter shared, with a heartfelt plea for presents and something money can’t buy.

The boy asked Santa for chapter books, a dictionary, a compass and a watch — but perhaps the biggest ask from the man in red was for a “very very very good dad.”

His mom found a handwritten letter in his backpack a few weeks ago and she shared it with SafeHaven of Tarrant County staff, a shelter for domestic violence victims in Fort Worth, Texas, its president and CEO Kathryn Jacob told CNN.

SafeHaven shared the letter on social media Wednesday morning, noting they changed the boy’s name to Blake for his family’s safety.

Dear Santa,