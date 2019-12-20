Chocolate Milk of Wilmington dedicated to improving breastfeeding rates

WILMINGOTN, NC (WWAY) — According to the Centers for Disease Control, the percentage of black women who choose to breastfeed is one the rise — the latest numbers say about 66%, but rates are higher for hispanic and white women.

Chocolate Milk of Wilmington hopes to improve rates among black families in our area.

Chocolate Milk of Wilmington Co-Founder Olivia Rice stopped by WWAY to talk about the group and an upcoming event.

As part of the group’s drive for New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, they will be decorating cards and crafts for NICU families on Saturday, December 21 at the Chick-fil-A on 6891 Swan Mill Road starting at 6:30 p.m.