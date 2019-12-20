Give the gift of education this year with NC 529

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s never too early or too late to save for your student’s college education. NC 529 is here to help with a one-of-a-kind gift for the students, parents, or yourself this holiday season!

The NC 529 Plan gives you a tax-advantaged, straightforward way to start putting money aside for your child’s college future right now. With easy online or paper enrollment, you can start saving with as little as $25. Make future contributions regularly or periodically—your choice. Friends and family can even contribute too!

You can easily give a gift through the NC 529 website for as little as $25. Gifts can be fore as much as you like.

Also, you have a chance to win $1,529 this year. Go to the NC 529 website for more information. The winner will be announced next month.

For all you need to know and how to enter click here.