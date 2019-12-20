Mourners gather for ‘Pop’ Herring funeral

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Clifton ‘Pop’ Herring, the Laney High School Coach who famously coached Michael Jordan was laid to rest Friday morning at the St. Stephenson A.M.E. church.

The 67-year-old died at his home last week. Herring became head basketball coach at Laney in 1977.

- Advertisement -

“Pop” was known as the man who supposedly cut Jordan during his sophomore year at Laney.

He cleared up that rumor years ago saying Jordan was not cut, rather moved to junior varsity.

Jordan released a statement to the StarNews saying he would not have been the basketball player he was without Herring pushing him to be his best.