Pender basketball completes the sweep over rival Heide Trask

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)–The Pender Patriots and Heide Trask Titans renewed their rivalry on the hardwood on Thursday night. The Patriots boys and girls both picked up wins in Rocky Point.

The girls game went back and forth for all four quarters. A big fourth quarter lifted Pender to the 50-43 win. Tyanna Holmes led the Patriots in the win with 25 points, while Leanna led the Titans with a team-high 14 points.

The boys game belonged to Pender senior Jajuan Carr. He finished with 28 points against his old school as the Patriots picked up the 82-60 win over Trask. Watson Orr had a nice game offensively for the Titans finishing with 13 points.