Principal becomes ‘Elf on the Roof’ after school buys for all angels on Angel Tree

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA (WSET) — You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf….but what about Elf on the Roof?

The principal at Otter River Elementary School in Bedford County told his students that if all of the angels on their school angel tree were picked and bought for he would become their very own Elf on the Roof.

Students, staff, and parents came together and helped buy for every single angel on the tree.

ORES sponsored an Angel Tree to support families that could use a helping hand during the holidays.

