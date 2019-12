FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car struck a tree on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville late Friday night.

It happened just before midnight on Cliffdale Road near Offing Drive.

Fayetteville police said a car went off the road and hit a tree.

A passenger was declared dead at the scene and the driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person inside the car was not injured.

