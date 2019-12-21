Adopt-An-Angel finds kittens permanent homes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Dozens of kittens added a little warmth to the holidays for some people at Petsense in Leland.

The non-profit, Adopt-An-Angel event was held to find nearly 35 kittens permanent homes.

Lead Volunteer Jaclyn Padgett says that is a lot of homeless kittens for this time of year.

More than five foster homes put them up for adoption.

Padgett says saving kittens takes help from the community.

“Brunswick Sheriff’s office reached out to me late night on an emergency phone call. These two were born behind the ABC store in Leland. This one had to have its sap busted, so that’s why we’re saying spay and neutered are so critical,” Padgett said.

Santa Claus also made a special visit to adopters along with the Leland Fire Department who gave free car seat checks.