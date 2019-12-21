Greensboro woman reunited with good Samaritans who saved her from burning vehicle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A Greensboro woman saved from a burning vehicle had a chance to meet with the two quick-thinking guardian angels who helped save her life.

Paulette Hatcher was traveling in the westbound lane of Bryan Boulevard in Greensboro on Monday around 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle in front of hers struck a deer. That crash led to Hatcher’s vehicle rear-ending the vehicle.

“The next thing I know, I see sparks fly and everything. And fire’s shooting up at the base of my windshield,” said Hatcher from her hospital bed.

Two women – Elizabeth Crutchfield and Dana Caudle – rushed towards her to help.

“People were driving by and I was like ‘what are you doing,'” recalled Caudle.

They were able to pull Hatcher from the vehicle, as firefighters deployed a hose line over the median to extinguish the flames.

“When I saw that (Paulette) was moving, I knew that we had a chance. For me, it was instinct. It was we have to help her. We have to do something about this,” said Crutchfield.

