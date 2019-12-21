High school sweethearts tie knot at rehab center

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Two high school sweethearts made a lifelong decision after eight years of commitment at a nursing home on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan and Stephanie Lafontaine tied the knot at the Brunswick Health and Rehab Center in front of family, friends, co-workers and dozens of seniors.

The two met their sophomore and junior year at the Brunswick Early College high school, and have been inseparable ever since.

The support runs deep from both sides of the family.

Jamie Lafontaine who is the mother of the groom says this special day came faster than she imagined it would.

“I can not believe my baby is married I don’t think I ever though this day would come. I guess I knew, and Ryan and Stephanie have been together for a long time, so I knew it was coming,” Lafontaine said.

She is excited about the new addition to her family.