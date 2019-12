Captain Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department says a man was arrested for armed robbery Friday.

Nelson says just after 11 p.m., Randall Taylor Douglas Jr. attempted to rob a victim at Young’s Convenience Store, located at 601 N. Main St.

Nelson says the subject approached the victim, presented a weapon, and demanded money. After the subject left the location, he was located by law enforcement a short distance away.

