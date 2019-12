(WSOC) – A man was shot several times and killed Saturday morning in Ballantyne, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

They responded to the 15000 block of Capricorn Lane after dispatchers heard what appeared to be arguments and shots fired during a 911 call that came in at 6:48 a.m.

Officers got to the scene, which is near Old Ardrey Kell Road, and found William Johnston, 43, who was deceased.

