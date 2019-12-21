Nashville police arrest 1, seek 2nd suspect in November robbery where man was killed, girlfriend bound

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — Nashville police have made an arrest and are looking for a second suspect in a November fatal shooting.

The deadly incident happened Nov. 14 during an apparent armed robbery.

- Advertisement -

Officers who responded to the Oak Tree Apartments that morning found 27-year-old Marquis Perry of Nashville dead from a gunshot wound and his girlfriend bound with zip ties to her wrists. The woman’s 12-year-old son was also present. Neither was harmed.

Antwan Ray Hawkins, 35, of Charlotte, is in custody and faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony breaking and entering.

Montreal Tyrek Cooper, 20, of the 1300 block of Maple Street in Rocky Mount, also faces the same charges. He is not in custody.

Related Article: Police searching for suspect in double stabbing

Click here to read more.