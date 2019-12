One person is being treated after a shooting on Friday night, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

MBPD says officers heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3rd Ave South and Kings Highway around 11:20 p.m.

- Advertisement -

A search of the area led them to the 200 block of Cedar Street where officers found one person with gunshot wounds.

ABC15 is working to learn their condition, as well as any suspect information.

Click here to read more.