Seahawks drop Carolinas Challenge finale against Tar Heels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (UNCW Sports)–Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith and senior guard Lacey Suggs each tallied 10 points, but it was not enough to overcome a quick start by North Carolina as the Tar Heels cruised to an 85-45 victory over UNCW at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Friday evening.

The win elevated the Tar Heels’ record to 9-1 on the season while UNCW completed its non-conference schedule at 3-8.

Freshman forward Malu Tshitenge led a group of five North Carolina players in double figures by scoring a game-high 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Junior center Janelle Bailey also posted a double-double with 10 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

Redshirt senior guard Madinah Muhammad added 15 points for the Tar Heels while senior guard Taylor Koenen chipped in 14 points with five rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Senior guard Shayla Bennett completed the quintet by netting 12 points.

Smith, who scored in double figures for the 11th consecutive game, made 4-of-11 shots from the field. Suggs, meanwhile, was 3-for-6 shooting, including a 2-for-5 showing from long range, while sinking both of her free throws.

UNCW begins Colonial Athletic Association play on Friday, Jan. 3, when the Seahawks welcome Delaware to Trask Coliseum for a 7 p.m. pairing.