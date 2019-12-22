Church holds service for those having a ‘Blue Christmas’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s not the most wonderful time of the year for everyone.

St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church held its first annual ‘Blue Christmas’ service. A gentle service for those who aren’t feeling the holiday cheer.

“People are thankful there’s a service around the Christmas holiday that they can come to and just be themselves but also celebrate the season,” Reverend John McLaughlin said.

People like Susan Lynch.

“I lost my father at the end of September,” she said. “So it’s been a struggle to feel all that fun people feel at Christmas.”

She says this service makes the holidays a little bit easier.

“It’s just about being together, giving each other a hug,” Lynch said. “Understanding that we’re not all jumping up and down and Christmas shopping.”

Another member of the church agrees.

“It’s all about community,” Nancy Freyberg said.

She says it’s a community that welcomes all.

“We are old and young, and black and white, multi. We’re gay, we’re straight,” Freyberg said. “And we’re just family.”

Family–it’s what St. Jude’s wants to embody for its members.

Reminding the congregation what this season is all about.

“His message was, simply, to love one another,” Freyberg said.