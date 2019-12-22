Group decorates Christmas cards, ornaments for NICU families

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington group is trying to make Christmas a little more special for some families spending the holiday at the hospital this year.

Chocolate Milk of Wilmington held its holiday craft and card social at the Chik-Fil-A in Mayfaire this weekend.

- Advertisement -

Families made ornaments and cards to deliver to families with babies in the NICU at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The group will deliver the cards and other donations to the hospital on Monday.

The group is collecting donations like gift cards, toiletries, diapers, pack and plays, coloring books, colored pencils and crayons. The donation drop-off is at The Bump & Beyond at 4712 New Centre Drive.

If you would still like to donate, email ChocolateMilkofWilmington@gmail.com.

On Tuesday, their will be a Christmas Eve Luncheon at the hospital for families and children hosted by the NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Antepartum-Neonatal & Pediatric Family Advisory Councils.