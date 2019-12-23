Annual heating cost assistance program available to eligible Cape Fear residents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Counties across the Cape Fear region are now taking applications for the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households. The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses during the cold-weather months.

In New Hanover County, households that have a person age 60 or older, or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services have been eligible to apply for assistance since December 2. All other households may apply from January 2 through March 31, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

New Hanover County Department of Social Services administers the program locally, and applications must be done in person at the Health and Human Services building, located at 1650 Greenfield Street. Those eligible to apply in December can also apply December 2 – 31 at the Senior Resource Center on 2222 South College Rd. from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit the New Hanover Social Services website for more information or call 910-798-3400.

In Pender County, the Department of Social Services started taking applications December 1 from households with a person 60 or older, or a disabled person receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be opened to everyone else from January 1 – March 31, 2020.

Applicants must provide the names, social security numbers and date of birth of all members of the household; income for the household members for the previous month; checking and/or savings account statements for all members in the household for the previous month; all property, stocks, bonds and other assets for all members of the household; and a copy of the current heating source bill with the applicant’s name, address and account number.

Individuals who are homebound may have someone apply on their behalf. A written statement is needed by the homebound individual giving the representative permission to apply on their behalf along with the requirements above.

Questions maybe directed to Pender County Department of Social Services at (910)259-1240.