Bibles, gift bags given to inmates in New Hanover jail

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Christmas came early for inmates at the New Hanover County jail as they got a special surprise Monday morning.

Members of Grace Baptist and Coastal Community Baptist churches teamed up to collect items for those who are behind bars this holiday.

More than 550 bibles were donated by “Transformed by the Word” along with gift bags filled with beef jerky, chips and a homemade cookie.

Leslie Nobles volunteers as a bible study teacher at the jail and says this surprise lets the inmates known they’re not forgotten.

“It’s because this is a really hard time, they’re away from their families,” Nobles said. “Yes, maybe because they’ve done something they shouldn’t, but, we wanted to share a little bit of love with them to let them know that they’ve got a community that loves them, we want to see them get well.”

She also says they want everyone to feel like someone loves them. She says gifts were given to just women last year, but wanted to include the male inmates this year.

They hope to continue giving gifts to the inmate every year.