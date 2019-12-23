Bird drops catfish on North Carolina driver’s car, shattering windshield

It’s not unusual for eastern North Carolina drivers to hit a deer while driving, or a raccoon or even a crow or vulture munching on road kill; it’s not, however, common for a driver to hit a catfish while driving down the road.

Rhesa Walston of Washington hit the whiskered fish while driving home from her mom’s house on Wednesday night.

“That birds got a fish and I was like oh my gosh, it’s a catfish and about that time he drops it and it lands on my windshield and tiny glass just goes everywhere.”

- Advertisement -

Walston was driving in a rural area of eastern North Carolina when some sort of bird dropped the catfish onto the passenger side windshield of her SUV.

Read more here.