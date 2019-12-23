Health officials warn of measles exposure at 5 US airports

(ABC News) — Five U.S. airports had travelers pass through with confirmed cases of measles this month, exposing an unknown number of fellow passengers to the highly infectious disease, according to health officials in those cities.

In Chicago, an individual with measles traveled through two terminals at O’Hare International Airport over the course of a week. On Dec. 17, the individual passed through O’Hare’s Terminal 1, and on Dec. 12, they passed through O’Hare’s Terminal 3, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The health department noted Chicago has one of the highest rates of measles, mumps and rubella vaccination in the nation.

In Virginia, a person with the measles visited Richmond International Airport on Dec. 17, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In Austin, an individual with a diagnosed case of measles visited the United Airlines gate area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Dec. 17, Austin Public Health reports.

“Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease,” Dr. Mark Escott, medical director for Austin Public Health, said in a statement. “A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics.”

Earlier in December, three unvaccinated children who had traveled to a country with an ongoing measles outbreak tested positive for measles when they returned. The children visited several parts of Denver International Airport on Dec. 11, including Concourse A, the baggage area and the pickup area, Colorado’s Tri-County Health Department reported. They also traveled through Terminals 4 and 5 at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 11, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

The best way to protect against the measles is to get the measles vaccine. People who think they have been exposed to the measles should check their vaccination records and contact their health care provider.