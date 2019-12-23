More than 50 injured in 69-car pileup in Virginia

(CBS News) — Fifty-one people were injured, two critically, in a 69-car pileup on a Virginia highway on Sunday, state police said.

Virginia State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya said that while fog and icy roads contributed to the crash, the cause of the initial accident is still unclear.

The accident occurred at 7:51 a.m. on I-64 in York County near Williamsburg, Anaya said.

Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass of metal, with car hoods crumpled, windows smashed and a red truck plopped on top of another vehicle.