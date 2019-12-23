New law impacts on vapor retailers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Vape shop owners are keeping a close eye on a proposed ban just the latest hit on the industry.

Vape owners have mixed reactions to the proposed public ban, but they definitely don’t want to be targeted more than cigarette smokers.

- Advertisement -

Vapor shops, they seem to be everywhere. Bennett Kennedy with Port City Vapor has been an advocate since 2003.

“I tried vaping that first day, and I never smoked again,” Kennedy said.

But recently, vaping has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. After studies claimed a risk of chronic lung disease.

Related Article: Facebook apologizes for banning evangelist Franklin Graham

Now New Hanover county commissioners are considering banning people from vaping, and smoking, in most public places.

Kennedy says he has no problems with that as long as it’s fair.

“If they put it in the same aspects as the tobacco use laws, that’s absolutely fine, we’ll support that fully,” Kennedy said.

People like Karen Day say if commissioners move forward with the ban, it’ll take some getting use to.

“I think we need the freedom to walk around our town. I know it sounds contradictory, but that’s sort of how I feel,” Day expressed.

Others say, neither smoking nor vaping seems like a huge hassle.

Kevin Gratwick says, “Personally, I don’t like being around smoke, but to be honest with you, I can’t think of a lot of times when I’m in a public spot and it’s bothering me too much.”

If the county approves the vaping ban, Bennett Kennedy says he’s not worried about it impacting his business too much.