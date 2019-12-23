Places you can recycle a Christmas tree in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As a free service to New Hanover County residents, the county’s Environmental Management Department is offering Christmas tree recycling beginning Thursday, December 26 through January 15.

“Real Christmas trees and wreaths are biodegradable and can be turned into mulch or compost,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “So we encourage residents in the unincorporated areas of the county to bring them to one of three locations to be recycled into something new and useful.”

Trees and wreaths must have all lights and decorations removed, and artificial trees cannot be accepted. There will be a designated area at each location for the trees to be neatly stacked. The drop-off locations are:

Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road

Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road

New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North

This program is funded and coordinated by the New Hanover County Environmental Management Department, with support from the City of Wilmington Sanitation Department, and the Home Depot.

