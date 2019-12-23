Retiring Police Chief Ralph Evangelous reflects on time in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than 15 years, the Wilmington Police Department is getting ready to say farewell to its leader.

Chief Ralph Evangelous will retire February 1.

Evangelous started his law enforcement career as a police officer in Massachusetts. He also spent time working in California and Texas, before finishing out his career in Wilmington.

Evangelous said he chose Wilmington 15 years ago because he wanted a challenge.

When he first got here, he says there was room for improvement in the city and inside the department itself.

“We’re able to pull people together. Pull the department together. Build relationships in the community,” Evangelous said. “One of the things I’m most proud of is relationships I have with the community as a whole in all segments of our community, and relationships within the department.”

Evangelous says none of the progress they’ve made over the last 15 years would have been possible without the officers on the streets making it all happen.

