Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi

(WTVD)–The UNC Charlotte student who was hailed a hero for selflessly putting himself between a gunman and his fellow classmates last April, is now being “immortalized as a Jedi,” in a future Star Wars publication, according to the production company behind the Star Wars series.

Riley Howell was 21 years old when he died protecting other students from a shooter who stormed into a building on UNCC’s campus

LucasFilm confirmed to our affiliate WTVD that they have sent a letter to Howell’s family expressing condolences.

“Riley’s courage and selflessness brings out the Jedi in all of us,” wrote fan relations team member Lucas Seastrom. “We hope that you may rejoice in his memory, and we join you in honoring his life and example.”

