Students bring holiday cheer to seniors

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Christmas is the time of year we think of family and friends, the young, and the young at heart.

Monday afternoon, children spread holiday joy with some grandparent-age new friends.

They handed out homemade holiday cards at the Davis Community in Porter’s Neck.

They did not just make cards, they also sang holiday carols.

Comfort Keepers of Wilmington created the program to connect the two generations, and to put smiles on the faces of both the seniors and the children.

Owner Alyssa Kelly says, “We started doing this several years ago. It started out with a small group of kids and we just thought it would be nice to come out into the community, and the kids have grown and grown to do this every year,”

The program started three years ago.

Organizers say this may be the only card some of these seniors will receive.