Trooper says head-on, wrong-way crash kills 3 on I-95

LUMBERTON, NC (AP) — The state highway patrol says three people have been killed in a head-on, wrong-way collision on Interstate 95 in North Carolina.

Trooper Robbie Perry told TV station WRAL the crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near Lumberton. It led to lane closures and heavy delays, according to the Department of Transportation.

Investigators said the driver of a southbound vehicle lost control and crossed the median, striking another car head on. The driver and passenger in the southbound vehicle were killed.

According to the TV station, a passenger in the northbound car was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital.