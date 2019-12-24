Local family receives free car

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — One area family got a really great Christmas gift Tuesday morning, a free car!

They won a 2010 Mazda 6 courtesy of the Brunswick County sheriff. and BMW of Wilmington.

Lori Maldonado says an administrator at her daughter’s school heard they were in need of a car and signed them up for a chance to win.

She got the call with the good news Monday. Maldonado says now that she has a new ride, she’ll be able to get the most out of her days.

“Just taking care of my kids, and helping my mom get around, and just nothing out of the ordinary. Just going about our daily lives,” Maldonado expressed.

Maldonado says it still hasn’t registered that she won a car without payments.