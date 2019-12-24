Police Passes out toys to dozens of families

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Both kids and adults were a little thrown off when they saw police cars with blue lights driving around their neighborhoods.

That was until they saw the Wilmington Police Department hop out and pull toys from their backseats.

- Advertisement -

The department’s presence in the community has been solid now for many years through the Boots on the Ground Outreach Program.

It aims to build and nurture relationships between police and people in community.

This year the department wanted to be even more involved.

Director James Jamison, Jr. says, “This is the season for compassion and love, and the Wilmington Police Department wanted to be the first ones to show it in our city.”

They drove through neighborhoods for their Blue Light Express, similar to the Polar Express, gifting hundreds of families with toys for the holidays.

Jamison was the mastermind this year.

“When we hit that alarm twice, they’re going to come and see it. When they come and see it, we’re going to shock them with the toys, shock ’em with toys,” Jamison said.

Jamison says police passed out 300 gifts in Wilmington neighborhoods Christmas Eve.