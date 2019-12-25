“Christmas Angel” helps North Myrtle Beach couple return home after nightmare cruise

On Tuesday evening, an anonymous donor paid for the couple to be medically evacuated from Freeport, Bahamas to Wilmington, N.C.

“I was told this flight would cost over 20 thousand dollars. I know people are compassionate but who would really do that?” Narcene Campbell said. “I was in disbelief that it was finally happening but I was so grateful that it was.”

Narcene told ABC 15 that the anonymous donor paid for the flight on the condition that his identity was never made public.

“This person is my Christmas angel. He’s my Christmas miracle,” Narcene said. “If he’s listening or he sees this, he needs to know that we are so grateful to him, and that once I’m able to I’m going to pay this forward. I’m going to find someone who needs help and I’m going to help them.”

Narcene said Bruce was being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. She said he was in a medically-induced coma.

