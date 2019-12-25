Fire department saves Kansas town from Grinch stealing Christmas

For the month of December, residents of the small Kansas town have been on the lookout for green Mount Crumpit-native, trying to wreak havoc on their Christmas.

“He has stolen an ambulance, he has made attempts of measuring Christmas trees at the local bar and grill down here,” Russell Mitchell, fire chief of Osage Co. Fire District #4, said. “He made a prank 911 phone call to a structure fire at the city community building.” (Of course, the fire department had a behind-the-scenes hand on those tricks).

Perhaps the Grinch’s shoes were too tight, or it could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right — but the community of Overbrook enjoyed every second of solving this Christmas caper, keeping up with sightings posted online by the fire department.

