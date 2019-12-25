‘Helping people is a good thing:’ Raleigh woman’s mission benefits 300 in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — She’s as unassuming as she is unwavering; a small woman with a big idea and a bigger heart to make it happen.

“This is a village of people that care about people,” Mary Brown, the organizer of a major Christmas meal and giveaway in downtown Raleigh, told ABC11. “Helping people is a good thing. Giving is good.”

Brown, who does not affiliate with any company or professional organization, decided to mobilize her friends to help struggling families they’d often encounter around Moore Square.

What started as a small donation of socks and bottles of water has morphed into a block party of free food, bags of toiletries and racks of warm coats.

“Once you give from your heart, you know you’re doing the right thing,” she said.

So just who are her friends?

The owners and managers of places such as Winston’s Grille, Margaux’s Restaurant, Mandolin, K&W Cafeteria, Lunchbox Bakery and Grow Local Realty, among many others.

