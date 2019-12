PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

Capt. Billy Sanders with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at 290 Big Four Road in Currie around 2:21 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Investigators found Bennie Donnell Jones dead, and they said their investigation indicates foul play.

Anyone with information should contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.