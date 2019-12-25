Police: One teen dead, another in serious condition after crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a teen was killed in a car crash on Greenville Loop Road early Christmas morning.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson says the crash happened in the 6300 block of Greenville Loop Rd. around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say there were three people in the car. They believe the 18-year-old driver was speeding when the car hit a utility pole, snapping it in half.

The 17-year-old passenger reportedly had to be removed from the car by firefighters and died at the scene.

Thompson says the driver is in serious condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She says there was also a 15-year-old backseat passenger, who is in stable condition.

The teens were reportedly driving a 1999 Ford Taurus.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

WWAY will update the story as additional information becomes available.