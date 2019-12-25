Restaurants open doors to families for Christmas meals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cooking on Christmas can be draining. that’s why the some restaurants in the Cape Fear stayed open on Christmas.

The Harp has been serving a buffet style Christmas meal since they opened nearly a decade ago.

It consists of some holiday classics like turkey, ham and lamb, and a variety of vegetables and desserts.

“This place is family, they treat you like family, and you’re not missing out at all,” customer Jessica Jones said. “I’ve never been away from my family on the holidays. This is my first time, and I’ll tell you what, I feel like I’m at home.”

Jones is visiting from Myrtle Beach and says she doesn’t feel like she was missing out by going out to eat.

Another Wilmington restaurant opened its doors to families this Christmas. Sweet n Savory served customers family style meals for its ‘Grinch’s Roast-Beast Dinner’.

Food options consisted of roasted turkey breast with gravy, honey glazed carrots and macaroni and cheese.

The goal was to make people feel like they were in the comforts of their own homes, and one customer was impressed.

“I had the whole turkey, and potatoes, and gravy, carrots, sweet potatoes, all the good stuff. Plus dessert and wine to begin with,” Peoples said.

Sweet n Savory has been doing family style dinners since 2011.

Last but not least, Waffle House in Leland was packed full with people waiting to be sat, and a line out the door at times.

The manager calls their service on Christmas day “spreading pixie dust” for their customers.

“It’s more so, having the Christmas spirit surrounding the business, which is good,”Kameron Gailliard said. “It’s been light. It’s been fun. It’s been busy. But it’s been a good environment all in all.”

Gailliard says working on the holidays gives the employees an opportunity to meet even more people in their community.