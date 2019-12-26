One in custody after attempted bank robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say one suspect in custody after an attempted bank robbery on Thursday.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson says the incident happened around noon at Wells Fargo off Military Cutoff near the Mayfaire Shopping Center.

Thompson says the bomb squad is on the scene investigating a possible suspicious package, but she says there is no apparent danger at this point.

There have been no reported injuries.

A witness on the scene tells WWAY they saw multiple people running out of the bank.

WWAY will continue to update the story with additional details as they become available.