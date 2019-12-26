One teen dead after fatal car crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — One teen is dead after a car accident early Christmas morning on Greenville Loop Road.

Joel Maldonado says his stepson was truly a good kid who enjoyed being home, and spending time with family.

This Christmas, that all changed while he was driving around with two teen friends.

Wilmington police say three teens were involved in a fatal car crash when they hit a utility pole in the 6300 block of Greenville Loop Road.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor.

Joel Maldonado is the stepfather of the teen who died at the scene.

“We’re devastated. I can’t even put it into words how I feel. It’s numbing,” Maldonado expressed.

He says 17-year-old Kevin Bryan Cruz was a senior at John T. Hoggard High School.

Maldonado says Cruz was a pleasant kid to be around.

“He was great, always wanted to have fun. Never got himself into trouble, he cared for his family, loved his brothers and sisters,” Maldonado stated.

Maldonado says he and the family just wants closure on everything that happened.

The driver is reportedly in serious condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Officials say a third teen is in stable condition. Police are still investigating the crash.