‘The Little Love Box’ that keeps on giving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Who doesn’t love getting mail? One Wilmington man wanted to find a way to spread the love through writing letters.

Paul Stavovy created “The Little Love Box”, but it goes far beyond just a piece of mail.

“Getting a card feels really good, but it also feels really good to give,” he said.

Stavovy says a few kind words can mean so much to someone out there.

“I see a big difference between who have stuff and people who don’t,” Stavovy said. “I also have friends who are incredibly happy, and I have friends who are sad.”

Stavovy even saw those feelings in himself. He reflected back on a time when he was struggling.

“I was going through a tough time and i wasn’t used to that,” he said. “My life has been pretty good most of the time. I was like, ‘You know, this kind of stinks. I bet what I’m feeling right now, I could write a card to somebody who’s going to be feeling this later.'”

That got Stavovy thinking – how could he find a way to give others those words of encouragement we all need sometimes?

That’s what pushed him to create The Little Love Box.

“A place where you can put a card or a note or a letter to someone you don’t know that says something positive and encouraging,” he said. “If you need something positive and encouraging, or if you want to just get a piece of mail, you can walk over here and grab one.”

The Little Love Box Sits right along the walking trail on Park Avenue in Wilmington.

Stavovy says his idea was to have letters tailored for all sorts of people.

“So you get something that is actually what you need at the time,” he said. “If you write your letter to someone who is alone on the holidays, or to someone who is experiencing loss, or to someone who is having troubling making ends meet.”

Stavovy only has one rule.

“It’s just a place to say something nice,” he said.

He says it’s a simple gesture, but whatever you may write, can make a huge impact on a total stranger.

“This is any easy way to just have gratitude for what you have, and to tell someone else it’s going to be okay and that you’ve been there too,” Stavovy said.

Stavovy says in its first few weeks, he’s already seen cards come and go from the box.

He hopes the idea catches on, and would love to see more Little Love Boxes all over the world.