Family remembers Tiffany Dawkins 10 years after murder

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Friday afternoon, the family members gathered to remember their beloved, Tiffany Dawkins who was murdered just ten years ago.

Family members honored Dawkins through a balloon release and lit candles along the road in Castle Hayne.

The family wants justice since Dawkins’ case remains unsolved.

A suspect in her murder, ex-boyfriend Dwayne Moore killed himself after a standoff in Florida.

Her mother, Kim Thomas encourages anyone who is in an abusive relationship to leave.

“If you’re in a relationship, and you’re in an abusive relationship, please, please. There’s always somebody out there. Get out before it’s too late. Because no mother, no sister should have to stand out on the side of the road where you’re from, and go through this.”

Her family says they gather because she was such a loving family member, friend, and mother.