‘Lord of the Rings’ fan builds an Airbnb straight out of the movies

A couple in Woodfin is working on a one-of-a-kind project to give people the chance to live out a fantasy. They are building a hobbit home straight out of the “Lord of the Rings” movies.

Up along Leisure Mountain Road is where “The Unexpected Journey” begins.

“I’ve always been a ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan,” Mike Parrish said.

“In a hole in the ground, there lived a hobbit.” – That’s the first line in the Hobbit book.

In this case, there lived Parrish. Or at least, he’s the one who owns the property.

“I’m not just a casual fan, I’m a huge fan,” Parrish said.

