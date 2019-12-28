19-year-old charged for hitting, killing child in hit-and-run in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — A 19-year-old has been charged with hitting and killing a child riding a bike in a hit-and-run in west Charlotte Friday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Glenwood Drive near Tuckaseegee Road.
Rodney McCorkle Jr., 19, has been charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The child was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical center, where he died. His identity has not been released.
Authorities said the child was riding a bicycle on Glenwood Drive when McCorkle struck him. The child was thrown onto the car’s hood and windshield, according to police.