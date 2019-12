One person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian in Horry County Friday, according to state troopers.

The coroner said Lillie Tyler, 85, was killed in the accident near Loris.

Deputies were called to the scene on West Dogwood Road near Vernon Lane about 5:55p.m.

A BMW was heading east on West Dogwood when the car hit Tyler who was in the roadway, according to troopers.

