‘Get that deed’ program tackles City’s affordable housing crisis

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is setting a goal that will help others. Brenda Dixon wants to help at least 30 people become homebuyers by the end of 2020.

In this last weekend of 2019, Dixon’s grassroots program “Get That Deed” helped both an army veteran and a mother become homeowners. Dixon says the program celebrated 57 homebuyers Friday.

“Put the fear aside and just do it,” Dixon said.

She says fear holds many people back, but she says there are a lot of resources that most people don’t know about that can level the playing field and help them afford to buy.

“I had a disabled veteran that rented for 50 years before he found out about my program and now he is a homeowner and his mortgage is the same he is paying in rent,” Dixon said.

Dixon says the steps to owning a home follow the acronym deed– decide, evaluate, educate yourself and do it!

She says a lot of people think the homebuying process is harder than it is.

For more details on this program, visit getthatdeed.com.